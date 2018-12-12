Residents of Karachi can’t drive ‘open letter’ cars anymore

December 12, 2018

Open letters won’t be enough proof of ownership for car owners in Karachi anymore.

People often use the open letter system to avoid transferring the ownership of cars. Instead, they issue an open letter and the car remains in the original owner’s name, despite being sold to another person.

Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam has ordered that residents of Karachi should have their cars transferred on their own names or else action will be taken.

He has ordered the traffic DIG and zonal IGs to start an operation against open letter cars. According to him, criminals could also be using open letter cars.

An operation will be started against cars with ‘applied for registration’ licence plates as well. The police will also be acting against cars with fake government licence plates as well as cars without original licence plates.

 
 

