Residents of Islamabad can’t have tinted windows on their cars anymore

December 7, 2018

The Islamabad authorities don’t want anyone to be travelling in a car with tinted windows, even though they were fine with it before.

Despite granting exemptions to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1969 earlier, the district magistrate announced on December 6 that all permits for tinted glass have been suspended.

Related: Ali Musa Gilani fined for violating traffic rules in Karachi

Action will be taken against violators by the excise department and police.

In the notification, the district magistrate ordered the director of the excise and taxation department and SSP of the Islamabad traffic police to take legal action against people who have tinted windows on their cars.

 
 
 

See Also

Transgender people get their own separate ward at Islamabad’s PIMS hospital

December 2, 2018 5:39 pm

Judge issues arrest warrants for Dr Shahid Masood in mobile snatching case

November 28, 2018 5:09 pm

Food poisoning sends 18 Islamabad madrassa students to hospital

November 26, 2018 5:48 pm

Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif reunite at the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad

November 26, 2018 12:39 pm

Top court bars Bahria Town Karachi from collecting payment from allottees

November 22, 2018 8:53 pm

Supreme Court reserves verdict in Faizabad sit-in case

November 22, 2018 7:55 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Ismail Sheikh

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.