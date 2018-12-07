Residents of Islamabad can’t have tinted windows on their cars anymore

The Islamabad authorities don’t want anyone to be travelling in a car with tinted windows, even though they were fine with it before.

Despite granting exemptions to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1969 earlier, the district magistrate announced on December 6 that all permits for tinted glass have been suspended.

Action will be taken against violators by the excise department and police.

In the notification, the district magistrate ordered the director of the excise and taxation department and SSP of the Islamabad traffic police to take legal action against people who have tinted windows on their cars.