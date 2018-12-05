Residents of Balochistan to head to the polls on Thursday for PB-47 Kech by-election

December 5, 2018

Photo: AFP

The by-election for the PB-47 seat in Kech, Balochistan will be held on Thursday, December 6. The Election Commission of Pakistan has declared all polling stations in Kech ‘very sensitive’.

Balochistan Election Commissioner Niaz Ahmed Baloch said that preparations for the election are complete. There are a total 56,772 registered voters in the area and 60 polling stations have been set up, with 162 polling booths.

All the polling stations in the constituency have been declared very sensitive.

He said that the ballot papers have been printed and will be distributed to the polling stations today (December 5).

During the July 25 election, Abdul Rauf Rind of the Balochistan Awami Party won from the constituency but the ECP declared the election null and void due to his dual nationality.

The candidates for December 6’s election are BAP’s Rasheed Rind, Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Major Jameel Dashti and National Party’s Fida Dashti.

 
 
 

