Religious seminaries on main roads will be relocated, decides Sindh apex committee

Religious seminaries constructed on the main roads would be relocated from the main arteries across the province, the Sindh apex committee decided on Monday.

However, no new NOC would be issued for the new seminaries which were proposed to be constructed on the main roads.

The 23rd meeting of the apex committee chaired by Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was held at the CM House.

It was attended by Karachi Corps Commander Lt General Humayun Saeed, CM’s Adviser on Law Murtaza Wahab, Rangers DG Major General Mohammad Saeed, Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam, AIG CTD and provincial heads of intelligence agencies.

The committee was told that geo tagging of all 10,033 seminaries has been completed.

The Karachi corps commander said scrutiny of all the educational institutions operating under the public and private sectors must be conducted. Inspection of funds, their utilisation and curriculum should be conducted, he said.

“We have to scrutinise from where they [educational institutions] are getting funds and where and how they are utilising [the funds],” he added.

The committee also decided to restart the Karachi Safe City project, for which a new consultant will be hired. The Ranngers DG said the Safe City Project should not be a mere installation of cameras, but rather a proper system should be put in place.

The committee decided that the project would be launched within a specified area such as Red Zone, Shahrah-e-Faisal and entry and exit points of the city on a pilot basis.

The home department was given a go ahead to start the project by inviting interest from NADRA, the Pakistan Army and Chinese firms. “We would hand over the work on merit to the best offer,” the chief minister said.

Briefing the attendees on the operation against criminals, he said 15,611 operations have been conducted and 11,490 persons were apprehended and handed over to the police since 2013.

The chief minister directed the IG to take extra ordinary measures to control street crime.

“I am satisfied that today we are discussing street crime in the Apex Committee, otherwise we used to discuss terrorist incidents,” he said.

The apex committee also decided that there would be a crackdown on the sale and purchase of stolen or snatched mobile phones, two-wheelers and four wheelers.