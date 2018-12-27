Rao Anwar wants name off ECL so he can perform Umrah

December 27, 2018

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar submitted on Thursday a petition in the Supreme Court seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List.

Anwar is accused of killing Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter. He is currently out on bail in the murder case.

The petition maintains that Anwar was a victim of professional rivalry and “a vilification campaign was launched against him for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.” The former Malir SSP wishes to perform Umrah subject to the removal of his name from the ECL, it states. Anwar says in the petition that he will continue to attend the trial regularly.

Related: Rao Anwar gets out on bail in Naqeebullah case

It claims that a campaign was launched against Anwar by his opponents to target him.

Earlier this year, the interior ministry had placed Anwar’s name on the ECL after the apex court’s order.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had remarked Anwar tried to flee the country and had directed the interior ministry to put him on ECL immediately.

The same morning, Federal Investigation Agency stopped him from leaving the country at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. The investigation agency had seized his travel documents. Anwar was flying to Dubai on board a private flight EK615, when he was offloaded.

 
 


