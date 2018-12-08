Rain expected across the country from Sunday to Tuesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department is predicting rain across the country, including Karachi.

It predicts that between Sunday and Tuesday it will rain in the country and snow in the mountainous regions.

Western winds are expected to hit northern and central Pakistan, after which rain is predicted in the country.

On Saturday, northern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan were expected to receive rainfall.

Related: Lahore-Rawalpindi Motorway closed as fog engulfs Punjab

Rain is expected in Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Islamabad. Strong winds are predicted in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Multan.

Other than this, Sindh, Balochistan, Malakand, Hazara, Sukur and Makran are expected to get some rainfall, while Swat Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba, Murree and Kashmir are expected to receive snow.