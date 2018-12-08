Rain expected across the country from Sunday to Tuesday

December 8, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department is predicting rain across the country, including Karachi.

It predicts that between Sunday and Tuesday it will rain in the country and snow in the mountainous regions.

Western winds are expected to hit northern and central Pakistan, after which rain is predicted in the country.

On Saturday, northern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan were expected to receive rainfall.

Related: Lahore-Rawalpindi Motorway closed as fog engulfs Punjab

Rain is expected in Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Islamabad. Strong winds are predicted in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Multan.

Other than this, Sindh, Balochistan, Malakand, Hazara, Sukur and Makran are expected to get some rainfall, while Swat Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba, Murree and Kashmir are expected to receive snow.

 
 
 

See Also

President House opened to the public

December 8, 2018 10:21 am

Lahore-Rawalpindi Motorway closed as fog engulfs Punjab

December 8, 2018 8:55 am

Gang of Chinese consulate attackers arrested, says Sindh IG

December 7, 2018 9:33 pm

Sindh government files review petition against demolition of shops in Karachi

December 7, 2018 3:03 pm

Residents of Islamabad can’t have tinted windows on their cars anymore

December 7, 2018 12:30 pm

UAE trounce Bangladesh in Emerging Asia Cup fixture

December 7, 2018 11:41 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.