Qureshi to visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will embark on a four-nation visit on Monday.

He will travel to Afghanistan, Iran, China, and Russia. The three-day visit aims to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation in different fields.

Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region and it will reach to regional countries for this purpose, Qureshi said while speaking to media on Sunday.

The foreign minister will exchange views with leaders of these countries on the fast-changing regional and international environment.

Recent developments concerning peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan would also be discussed during these meetings. The visit is part of promoting various initiatives and ideas for regional cooperation especially in promoting economic and people-to-people linkages.

Pakistan has always maintained that solution to the conflict in Afghanistan lies in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.