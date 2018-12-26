Qureshi arrives in Moscow to discuss Afghan peace process

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Moscow early Wednesday morning on the final of his four-country visit.

He is expected to meet his Russian counterpart later in the day.

All regional countries have appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, he said while speaking in Beijing on Tuesday.

“I have so far visited Afghanistan, Iran and China during my regional outreach and all these countries have endorsed our efforts for resolution of Afghan issue,” he told APP.

He remarked that the countries support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.