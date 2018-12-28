Quetta’s doctors haven’t given up their protests for the recovery of their missing colleague

December 28, 2018




Doctors in Quetta continued their strike and protests for the 14th day on Friday to highlight the disappearance of their colleague. 

The protest is also to shine light on the lack of security measures provided to doctors in Quetta. The doctors say they will continue the protest until they are given space in Governor House and Chief Minister House to examine patients. They don't feel safe anywhere else.

Dr Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon, went missing from Quetta on December 14.

Related: High alert issued in Quetta as police search for a kidnapped neurosurgeon

The Doctors Joint Action Committee has announced that protests at public hospitals will continue until the government provides them safe space to examine patients. They also want Dr Khalil to be recovered as soon as possible.

Patients are, of course, affected by the protest and many had to go home when they realised doctors would not be coming to their aid.

The OPDs, general surgery and radiology departments are being boycotted during the strike.
 
 


