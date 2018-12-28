Quetta’s doctors haven’t given up their protests for the recovery of their missing colleague

The protest is also to shine light on the lack of security measures provided to doctors in QuettaThe doctors say they will continue the protest until they are given space in Governor House and Chief Minister House to examine patients. They don't feel safe anywhere else.Dr Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon, went missing from Quetta on December 14.The Doctors Joint Action Committee has announced that protests at public hospitals will continue until the government provides them safe space to examine patients. They also want Dr Khalil to be recovered as soon as possible.Patients are, of course, affected by the protest and many had to go home when they realised doctors would not be coming to their aid.The OPDs, general surgery and radiology departments are being boycotted during the strike.