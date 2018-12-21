Quetta police official, two others arrested for peddling ice and heroin

December 21, 2018

The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested three suspects and recovered drugs, including heroin and ice, from Islamabad on Friday.

Amjad Khan, a Quetta police official, was also among the suspects arrested during the raid in G-9 area of Islamabad.

ANF recovered 1 kilogramme of ice and heroin each, 18 kilogrammes of hashish along with weapons.

Related: Peshawar’s students are using crystal meth to pass

The raid comes days after State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi said that 75% of the female students in Islamabad’s education institutes use ice.

Ice, as it is called on the street, is crystal meth of methamphetamines in the form of crystals. Methamphetamines are a stimulant drug that comes as a white, bitter powder or pill. Crystal meth looks like glass. It is also called speed.

Ice can be swallowed, snorted, smoked or injected. It is most commonly smoked in a glass ice pipe or injected.

 
 


