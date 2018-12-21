Quetta gears up for PB-26 by-election

Balochistan Election Commissioner Israr Khan said that the by-election in Quetta’s PB-26 constituency will be held on December 31, Monday.

Eighteen people are contesting it. The ECP has set up 49 polling station, of which 28 are for men, 19 for women and two are for both. All polling stations have been declared to be sensitive. The number of registered voters is 57, 675.

The election commission has deployed 393 staff members, including 49 presiding officers, 172 assistant presiding officers, and 172 polling officers.

Strict security measures will be in place during the by-poll, Khan said. Security officials will be deployed inside and outside polling stations, he remarked. ECP has written a letter to the chief secretary for safe transfer of the polling equipment.

On November 15, the election commission ordered re-polling in PB-26 constituency after declaring the election of Balochistan MPA Ahmed Ali Kohzad null and void. He secured the most votes in July 25 general election.

Hazara Democratic Party’s Kohzad was disqualified after he was found to be an Afghan national. The Balochistan High Court had allowed him to contest the election after the returning officer raised objections to his candidacy.

“Hope political parties have given tickets to right candidates,” Khan said. He assured that the problems pertaining to Form 45 will not arise this time around. “People should go cast their votes on December 31,” he remarked.

Senate election

The Balochistan Assembly will vote for a new senator on January 14, Monday. The candidates will be able to submit nomination papers from December 24 to December 26.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel on December 15.