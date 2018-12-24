Qaim Ali Shah gets pre-arrest bail in illegal land allotment case

The Sindh High Court granted on Monday pre-arrest bail to former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in a case relating to the illegal allotment of the Malir Development Authority land.

The National Accountability Bureau is investigating the ‘illegal’ allotment of the Malir Development Authority land. Shah alleged that the anti-graft watchdog’s allegations against him were a ‘revengeful act’. NAB is currently investigating several important personalities in Sindh.

Refuting allegations of any wrongdoing into the allotment of land in the Malir riverbed, Shah’s lawyer said his client had cancelled the allotment of the land.

“NAB is taking revenge,” claimed a visibly irked Shah. A bench of the high court approved bail for Shah against a surety of Rs1 million until the second week of February.

The bench directed the former Sindh CM to cooperate with NAB.