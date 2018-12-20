Punjab to impose ban on employment of domestic workers under 15 years, LHC told

The Punjab government will no longer allow people to hire children below 15 years as domestic workers.

The government presented the draft of the Domestic Workers’ Bill 2018 in Lahore High Court on Thursday. The draft restricts domestic helpers from working for more than eight hours a day.

The government wants to set up a committee to solve the problems of the employees as well as the formation of special courts for them.

The court ordered the government to decide on their salaries too.