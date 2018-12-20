Punjab to impose ban on employment of domestic workers under 15 years, LHC told

December 20, 2018

The Punjab government will no longer allow people to hire children below 15 years as domestic workers.

The government presented the draft of the Domestic Workers’ Bill 2018 in Lahore High Court on Thursday. The draft restricts domestic helpers from working for more than eight hours a day.

Related: Rawalpindi couple accused of torturing 11-year-old domestic worker

The government wants to set up a committee to solve the problems of the employees as well as the formation of special courts for them.

The court ordered the government to decide on their salaries too.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sex abuse claims brought against 700 Catholic clergy in Illinois

December 20, 2018 8:43 am

You can no longer wash your car using a hosepipe in Lahore

December 18, 2018 4:14 pm

Hyderabad seminary teacher arrested for beating students with a pipe for taking days off 

December 14, 2018 4:06 pm

NAB arrests Saad Rafique, brother in Paragon housing scandal

December 11, 2018 2:01 pm

Punjab government wants people to pay up if they want trash picked up from outside their houses

December 9, 2018 9:09 pm

Eight-year-old locked up at Faisalabad police station for stealing

December 8, 2018 1:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.