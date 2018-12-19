Punjab govt’s decision to lift ban on Basant challenged in Lahore High Court

Punjab government’s decision to lift the 12-year-old ban on Basant was challenged in the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an MPA also submitted a resolution against the government’s decision in the Punjab Assembly.

On Tuesday, much to the delight of the public, Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan had confirmed that Basant will be celebrated in Lahore in the second week of February. However, celebrations should remain within the prescribed rules and regulations of kite flying for public safety, he had said.

The petitioner, Advocate Safdar Shaheen, argued that the festival’s major activity of kite flying had turned into a blood sport. He added that kite flying had led to the loss of many lives.

Advocate Shaheen said allowing a celebration that resulted in the loss of human lives was unconstitutional.

Accepting the petition, the court fixed it for hearing today (Thursday).

An ‘unwise’ decision

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Hina Pervez Butt declared the provincial government’s decision “unwise” in a resolution submitted to the Punjab Assembly.

She said the Punjab government should focus on public issues instead of Basant.

There was a ban on kite flying during both tenures of Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister.

A committee comprising the Punjab law minister, the provincial chief secretary, and other administrative officials had been formed on Tuesday. Chohan had said the committee will define the negative aspects of Basant and deliberate on how to overcome and manage them. After the committee prepares its report, it will be submitted to the CM for implementation in the relevant departments.