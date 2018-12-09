Punjab government wants people to pay up if they want trash picked up from outside their houses

December 9, 2018

The Punjab government does no longer want to pick up trash for free.

The government wants to start charging people to provide them with the facility. It has asked for the advice of the waste management companies.

The fee will depend on the size of the house. It is expected to be Rs40 to Rs50 per marla.

Local bodies secretary is working on it, and a law is expected to be drafted soon. The law will then be passed in the Punjab Assembly.

 
 
 

