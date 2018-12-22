Punjab cabinet to account for 100-day performance to PM Imran Khan

During his visit to Lahore on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on the Punjab government’s 100-day performance.

The premier will be meeting the Punjab cabinet where its members will be telling him what they have achieved in the last 100-days.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be presenting a report during the meeting.

The prime minister will take an accounting of their performance but some obvious failures include reformation of the police department and the introduction of a new local government system.

No progress has been made to set up model hospitals or playgrounds either. No work has been done to set up the sub-secretariat in Multan.

Two areas in which the Punjab government has done well are austerity and removing encroachments.