Punjab cabinet to account for 100-day performance to PM Imran Khan

December 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

During his visit to Lahore on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on the Punjab government’s 100-day performance.

The premier will be meeting the Punjab cabinet where its members will be telling him what they have achieved in the last 100-days.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be presenting a report during the meeting.

The prime minister will take an accounting of their performance but some obvious failures include reformation of the police department and the introduction of a new local government system.

No progress has been made to set up model hospitals or playgrounds either. No work has been done to set up the sub-secretariat in Multan.

Two areas in which the Punjab government has done well are austerity and removing encroachments.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

‘PPP was silent over media trial of its opponents’

December 21, 2018 8:17 pm

Govt runs into tribes while buying land for Mohmand dam

December 21, 2018 4:35 pm

UAE to give Pakistan $3b bailout package in the next few days

December 21, 2018 1:49 pm

We will bring back Pakistan’s looted wealth and spend it on education: PM Khan

December 21, 2018 1:28 pm

Imran Khan asks UN chief to take note of human rights violations in Kashmir

December 20, 2018 11:32 pm

Punjab to impose ban on employment of domestic workers under 15 years, LHC told

December 20, 2018 8:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.