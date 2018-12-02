Protests break out outside SC Lahore Registry as people try to meet the chief justice

December 2, 2018




Protests broke out outside the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Sunday. The police had to use force to dispel the protesters who wanted to meet Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Among the protesters were several women, many of whom tried to enter the court premises. When they weren't allowed to enter, they began protesting outside. Several had to be physically blocked by female police officers in riot gear from entering the court premises.

There were several groups outside the registry all of whom wanted to speak with the top judge. Some had missing person cases while others wanted Justice Nisar to do something about schools charging exorbitant fees.
 
 
 

