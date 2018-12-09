Government wants to protect and promote investment, PM Khan tells Karachi businessmen

The government is committed to promoting and protecting businesses and investment in the country, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan held a meeting with traders and businessmen in Karachi during a one-day visit on Sunday. The Pakistan Stock Exchange delegation was headed by Chairperson Sulaiman Mehdi.

Vast opportunities of investment are available in Pakistan, Khan said, adding that foreign investors are keen on investing in country’s various sectors.

Imran Khan said that the new government has brought about a new mindset. He also sought the advice of the businessmen to improve the economy.

The government and the business community agreed to expand the tax base and increase the use of IT in the stock market. The delegation appreciated the fiscal consolidation measures and good economic performance of the government.

Khan also met a delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which included Siraj Kassam Teli, Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Agar, Shamim Firpo, and Junaid Esmail Makda among others. They discussed matters relating to the national economy.

The premier held a one-on-one meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. They mulled over matters pertaining to the country’s political situation and the ongoing development projects.