Government wants to protect and promote investment, PM Khan tells Karachi businessmen

December 9, 2018

The government is committed to promoting and protecting businesses and investment in the country, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan held a meeting with traders and businessmen in Karachi during a one-day visit on Sunday. The Pakistan Stock Exchange delegation was headed by Chairperson Sulaiman Mehdi.

Vast opportunities of investment are available in Pakistan, Khan said, adding that foreign investors are keen on investing in country’s various sectors.
Imran Khan said that the new government has brought about a new mindset. He also sought the advice of the businessmen to improve the economy.

The government and the business community agreed to expand the tax base and increase the use of IT in the stock market. The delegation appreciated the fiscal consolidation measures and good economic performance of the government.

Khan also met a delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which included Siraj Kassam Teli, Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Agar, Shamim Firpo, and Junaid Esmail Makda among others. They discussed matters relating to the national economy.

The premier held a one-on-one meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. They mulled over matters pertaining to the country’s political situation and the ongoing development projects.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Operation to clear Karachi’s Gharibabad railway track to start on Monday

December 9, 2018 8:17 pm

Sarfraz only viable captaincy option, says Inzamam

December 9, 2018 6:36 pm

Police use water cannon to disperse protesters at Karachi’s Zainab Market

December 9, 2018 5:05 pm

Sunday morning rain is falling: First rain of the season washes away Karachi’s woes

December 9, 2018 12:35 pm

Fire breaks out at garment factory in New Karachi

December 9, 2018 9:21 am

Eight, including MQM convener’s coordinator, injured in Karachi blast

December 9, 2018 8:58 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.