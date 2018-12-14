Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates homeless shelter in Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Friday a homeless shelter in Peshawar.

He is in the city on a one-day visit. The shelter home has separate facilities for women and persons with disabilities. The 105-bed shelter is equipped with the latest facilities.

The shelter has been set up in a Social Welfare Department-owned building on Pajagi Road in Peshawar.

PM Khan will go to KP Governor House where Chief Minister Mehmood Khan will brief him on the implementation of the PTI government’s 100-day plan.

In November, the premier laid the foundation stone for a shelter in Lahore, which will house 93 men and 27 women. Four more shelter homes will be built in different areas, including Data Darbar, Badami Bagh and Thokar Niaz Baig.

PM Khan had said that Pakistan does not lack resources, but there is a shortage of empathy. Therefore, the government is taking projects like shelter homes to facilitate homeless people.