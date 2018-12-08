President House opened to the public

Aiwan-e-Sadr or President House was opened to the public Saturday morning as part of the government’s plans to allow the public access to government-owned buildings.

It will be open till 4pm and residents of Islamabad can visit the building after presenting their identity cards at the entrance.

This is not the first official residence to be opened to the public. The governor houses in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar are already open and the government plans to make more official residences open soon.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the walls of Punjab Governor House to be demolished as part of his plan to allow people access. However, the Lahore High Court stopped the move because the wall is protected under the Punjab’s Antiquities Act, 1975.