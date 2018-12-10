Pregnant? 5 things you need to know if breathing in Pakistan 



No Pakistani baby born in Punjabi towns and cities is born with clean lungs anymore.

The first gulp of air our newborns take, for their cry of life, is so toxic that they could have been born in a smoker’s lounge or a sheesha café, and it wouldn’t have made a difference.

Smog, or air pollution in general, is mainly a result of burning. This burning takes place because of factories, industries, coal plants, BBQs, generators, cars, trucks, farm stubbles, garbage. If it has a flame, it is spewing poison into the air. Even cigarettes and candles are culprits. They all give off dangerous gases (like carbon monoxide, ozone, oxides of Sulphur, nitrates) and solids.

It is the solids we need to worry about.

Heavy metals in the air

The Particulate Matter (PM) or solids we burn into existence are so miniscule, that we have to categorize them by their sizes: about 10 microns and about 2.5 microns or smaller. A human hair is 20-180 microns thick, to help you get the idea.

This particulate matter or PM is usually made of carbon and toxic heavy metals, the cancer-causing kind. They stay airborne, until breathed in or settled onto the skin. That’s right. We live inside clouds that cause cancer.

Size does matter

PM10 gets filtered with some effort, though our noses already manage that (black snot anyone?). PM2.5, on the other hand, is so microscopic that it successfully slips through any filter thrown at it. It bypasses our nose and settles directly inside the deepest parts of our lungs. And it doesn’t stop there. PM2.5 actually crosses cellular barriers to enter our blood stream directly. Liver, brains, kidneys, all become easy places for it to settle.

Expecting in smog

Our air is so toxic that it poisons our children even before they are born. Researchers have found PM2.5 particles inside the placenta of miscarried babies. Premature deliveries have been linked to air pollution as well, as have congenital disorders and underweight newborns. Imagine the effect it has on the pregnant mother.

Smog a bigger killer than terrorism

Young children, pregnant women, and the elderly are the most vulnerable to air pollution. Children are small, breathe faster, and still don’t have fully developed lungs. Pregnant women have weaker immune systems, and an entirely new human being to care for. The elderly are not able to recover due to age-related issues. This does not mean adults are safe though. We lose almost 200,000 Pakistani lives prematurely each year. That’s more than twice the number of lives we have lost to terrorism since 9/11, annually.

Growing children

Pakistan also loses the most number of children under the age of five years than any other country in the world. More Pakistani children do not get to see their fifth birthday than even those in active conflict zones such as Syria and Yemen. And the leading cause of all these tragic deaths? Pneumonia (lung infection). To be fair, there are a host of factors responsible for it. But, when our air is officially one of the most polluted in the world, should it come as a surprise?

Breathing in Pakistani air damages children’s lungs, and causes serious infections. Asthma, pharyngitis (sore throat), bronchitis, and pneumonia, all have been observed to be on the rise as our air quality has worsened. Each episode of serious cough damages a small part of lung tissue permanently. This can also cause stunting. With our kids getting severely sick so early in their lives, how can we expect them to grow tall and strong, and live out long healthy lives? And especially with damaged lungs?

Surgeries to remove tonsils (even in adults) have gone up in recent years. Cancers caused by our air are forecast to become a major killer in Pakistan within the next two decades.