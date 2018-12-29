PPP wants PM Khan’s name on the ECL

The PPP has asked the interior ministry to place the names of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other federal ministers on the Exit Control List.

In a letter to the minister of state for interior, PPP General Secretary Farhatullah Babar said that if the government is placing names on the ECL on the basis of JIT reports, then the same principle should apply uniformly and without discrimination.

The PPP leaders and others were named in the report by a JIT formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe the fake accounts case.

The PPP asked the ministry to place the names of Imran Khan, Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Fehmida Mirza, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Zubaida Jalal, KP CM Mehmood Khan, KP Minister Atif Khan, Punjab Minister Aleem Khan and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on the ECL.

On December 27, the federal government placed 172 names, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, on the ECL. The JIT identified at least 32 fake bank accounts in various private banks of the country. The report said that Rs42,373 million was deposited into these accounts.

“The fake accounts were opened and operated through Omni’s employees,” the report said. “These accounts remained engaged in direct transactions with Zardari group, Bahria Town, government departments and their contractors.

The report identified Malik Riaz’s Bahria Town as the main source of deposits into the fake accounts. Around Rs10.02 billion were deposited by Bahria Town. Malik Riaz personally transferred an amount of Rs45 million into the account of a fake entity in Summit Bank on October 8, 2011.

The JIT found Zardari to have misused his authority through the government of Sindh for causing huge misappropriation in prime urban state land.