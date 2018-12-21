Postgraduate student’s body found at Jinnah Hospital Lahore’s hostel

A postgraduate student’s body was found at the hostel of the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

The young woman studied at the Allama Iqbal Medical College and was living at the Jinnah Hospital hostel.

Her body was found Thursday night at around 10pm. Her parents did not allow the authorities to conduct a postmortem and took the body without any investigation. She was a resident of Gujrat.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered the Lahore CPO to submit a report on the incident to him.