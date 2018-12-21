Postgraduate student’s body found at Jinnah Hospital Lahore’s hostel

December 21, 2018

A postgraduate student’s body was found at the hostel of the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

The young woman studied at the Allama Iqbal Medical College and was living at the Jinnah Hospital hostel.

Her body was found Thursday night at around 10pm. Her parents did not allow the authorities to conduct a postmortem and took the body without any investigation. She was a resident of Gujrat.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered the Lahore CPO to submit a report on the incident to him.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Motorway Police intercept car full of weapons heading to Lahore

December 20, 2018 10:27 am

Cold wave strikes as Quetta’s temperature drops to -6C, Skardu’s to -11C

December 20, 2018 9:35 am

Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Lahore

December 20, 2018 9:02 am

Lahore to Khanewal motorway closed after fog creeps in

December 1, 2018 8:48 am

Newborn kidnapped from Jinnah Hospital, Lahore

October 25, 2018 3:57 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.