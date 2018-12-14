‘Possessed’ woman killed by her brothers in Taxila 

December 14, 2018

Two brothers killed their sister in Taxila because she was ‘possessed’ by a jinn. 

Their other brother filed a complaint against them and told the police that they dumped their sister in a well and then filled it. The police are currently digging it up.

According to the third brother, his family members believed a fake faith healer who told them that their sister was possessed. However, the police said that the relatives told them she was suffering from problems related to mental health.

The deceased was 40 years old.

No one has been arrested yet and the police say they will start an investigation once they find the body.

 
 

