‘Possessed’ woman killed by her brothers in Taxila 

Two brothers killed their sister in Taxila because she was ‘possessed’ by a jinn.

Their other brother filed a complaint against them and told the police that they dumped their sister in a well and then filled it. The police are currently digging it up.

According to the third brother, his family members believed a fake faith healer who told them that their sister was possessed. However, the police said that the relatives told them she was suffering from problems related to mental health.

Related: Brother kills sisters over a property dispute in Faisalabad

The deceased was 40 years old.

No one has been arrested yet and the police say they will start an investigation once they find the body.