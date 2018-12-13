Polling under way for by-election in Lahore’s PP-168

December 13, 2018




Polling began Thursday morning for the by-election in Lahore's PP-168.

The seat was left empty after PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique vacated it. PTI’s Malik Asad Khokhar is contesting against PML-N’s Rana Khalid Qadri.

Strict security measures were taken in the constituency and polling is expected to continue till 5pm.

There are a total of 126,912 voters in the area and 83 polling stations have been set up -- 27 for men, 25 for women and 31 joint polling stations.
 
 

