Polio worker injured in Quetta

A polio worker was injured in a gun attack on Wednesday near Eastern Bypass, Quetta.

The polio worker, identified as Ghazala, was critically injured and immediately shifted to a trauma centre.

According to doctors, two bullets passed through her jaw and another two went past her arms. However, her condition is out of danger.

No constable was escorting Ghazala as the polio campaign had finished and she was finishing pending work of collecting data with her sister.

A search for the suspects is under way.