Polio worker injured in Quetta

December 26, 2018

Photo: AFP

A polio worker was injured in a gun attack on Wednesday near Eastern Bypass, Quetta.

The polio worker, identified as Ghazala, was critically injured and immediately shifted to a trauma centre.

According to doctors, two bullets passed through her jaw and another two went past her arms. However, her condition is out of danger.

No constable was escorting Ghazala as the polio campaign had finished and she was finishing pending work of collecting data with her sister.

A search for the suspects is under way.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Family of six injured in gas explosion in Quetta’s Hazaraganji

December 23, 2018 1:51 pm

Doctors are on strike at Quetta’s public hospitals to protest against their colleague’s disappearance

December 22, 2018 3:57 pm

Quetta gears up for PB-26 by-election

December 21, 2018 4:13 pm

Cold wave strikes as Quetta’s temperature drops to -6C, Skardu’s to -11C

December 20, 2018 9:35 am

High alert issued in Quetta as police search for kidnapped neurosurgeon

December 14, 2018 10:30 am

Karachi temperature may drop to 10°C by next week

December 13, 2018 8:26 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Muhammad Toheed

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.