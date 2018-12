A policeman was killed after assailants opened fire on Swabi’s Kalo Khan Zawar Baba Road.

The assailants, who travelled on a motorcycle, have yet to be identified.

A policeman identified as Farhan was killed, while Pevez was injured after coming under fire while they were patrolling the area on a motorcycle. A passerby was also injured in the attack. Farhan passed away at the hospital.

The attackers fled the scene after the incident. A search operation is under way to arrest them.