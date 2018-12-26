Policeman killed, another injured in Karachi attack

A policeman was killed and another sustained wounds after suspected drug peddlers opened fire on policemen in Lyari’s Rexar Lane area Wednesday night.

The policemen were taken to hospital where one of them, identified as Sohail, succumbed to bullet wounds.

Related story: Investigators identify weapon used in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

The cops were deployed at Brigade police station. According to initial investigation, the cops in plainclothes were roaming around a drug den when they came under fire.

Police have recovered casings of 9mm bullets from the scene.