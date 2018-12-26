Policeman killed, another injured in Karachi attack

December 27, 2018

AFP photo

A policeman was killed and another sustained wounds after suspected drug peddlers opened fire on policemen in Lyari’s Rexar Lane area Wednesday night.

The policemen were taken to hospital where one of them, identified as Sohail, succumbed to bullet wounds.

Related story: Investigators identify weapon used in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

The cops were deployed at Brigade police station. According to initial investigation, the cops in plainclothes were roaming around a drug den when they came under fire.

Police have recovered casings of 9mm bullets from the scene.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Investigators identify weapon used in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder

December 26, 2018 8:56 pm

Nawaz may fly out of the country in a month, predicts Rehman Malik

December 26, 2018 7:34 pm

Karachi proves its jazba for Junoon the same 13 years on

December 26, 2018 5:10 pm

Ali Raza Abidi laid to rest in Karachi

December 26, 2018 2:30 pm

KCR part of CPEC but hardly on track

December 26, 2018 12:16 pm

WATCH: A new wave of terror hits Karachi

December 26, 2018 10:10 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Muhammad Toheed

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.