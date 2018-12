A policeman was killed while another was injured by an armed motorcyclist in Islamabad on Sunday.

The police officers, Wasim and Arif Kazimi, were trying to stop the suspect from conducting a robbery in Sector I-8. However, he opened fire on the policemen and managed to escape.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Wasim succumbed to his injuries.

His colleague Arif Kazimi is said to be in a critical condition.