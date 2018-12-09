Police use water cannon to disperse protesters at Karachi’s Zainab Market

At least 12 people were taken into custody on Sunday after protesters started to march towards Karachi’s Governor House.

Governor House comes under the red zone, where Section 144 has been imposed. The police used a water cannon to disperse them near Zainab Market. Some protesters were injured, while others fainted. An official, identified as Shazia, was injured after protesters pelted stones at the police.

Related: Protest clogs traffic on Karachi’s Shahrae Faisal

Over 1,760 people have been protesting since the last two-and-a-half months. They are former employees of the Port Qasim Authority, who were fired from their jobs. They having been demanding payment of their salaries and dues.

They wanted Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is visiting Karachi on Sunday, to take notice of their demands.