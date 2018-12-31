Police take four people into custody after four-year-old dies in Hyderabad after eating ‘contaminated’ chips

The Hyderabad police arrested four people on Monday after one minor child died and another fell sick after eating chips that are believed to have been contaminated. Four food points have also been sealed.

The second child is being treated at a private hospital. Food samples have been sent to Quetta.

Four-year-old twins Humayun Umar and Aliza went out with their parents to Funland on Sunday. They ate some chips at Funland, after which they fell ill and their parents rushed them to the hospital where Humayun passed away. Aliza is still being treated.

The Cantt police sealed four food points and took their managers into custody, according to the ASI.

The children’s parents haven’t registered a case yet but the police say that even if they don’t, a case will be registered on behalf of the state.