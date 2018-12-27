Police foil two drug smuggling bids at the Islamabad airport and on the highway

The Airport Security Force arrested a suspect at the Islamabad airport on Thursday and seized over 180 kilogrammes of ice from his possession.

The suspect, identified as Samiullah, is from Shangla. He was boarding a plane to Riyadh via Abu Dhabi when the ANF officials arrested him.

The drugs were hidden in tea packets. The suspect has been shifted to the ANF cell.

Earlier in the day, the National Highways and Motorways Police in Islamabad also thwarted a narcotics smuggling attempt and seized a huge quantity of drugs from the Chakri Highways.

During checking the police sized 124 packets of hashish. The drugs were hidden among clothes.

However, the suspects managed to flee the scene. The police are currently looking for them.