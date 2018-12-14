Police confiscates 216 liquor bottles in Dera Ghazi Khan

December 14, 2018

Dera Ghazi Khan police seized a huge quantity of liquor on Friday.

Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill, tweeted that the law enforcers recovered as many as 216 bottles of liquor and three drums of manufactured raw material to make alcohol.

He shared a picture of the police team with the confiscated bottles.

In 2016, Kala police had raided three illegal breweries and arrested three suspects. The police had also confiscated 800 litres of liquor and machinery. Separate cases were registered against the suspects.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Man dies after his bike rams into Zareen Khan’s car in India

December 13, 2018 11:59 pm

Arms seized from empty house in Karachi raid

December 11, 2018 10:25 pm

Faisalabad Police release 8-year-old after Punjab CM takes notice

December 8, 2018 10:01 pm

Protests break out outside SC Lahore Registry as people try to meet the chief justice

December 2, 2018 4:18 pm

Seven killed after two groups open fire at each other at police check post in Abbottabad

November 24, 2018 1:44 pm

Families of policemen martyred in Chinese Consulate attack proud of their fallen sons

November 24, 2018 12:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.