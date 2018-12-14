Police confiscates 216 liquor bottles in Dera Ghazi Khan

Dera Ghazi Khan police seized a huge quantity of liquor on Friday.

Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill, tweeted that the law enforcers recovered as many as 216 bottles of liquor and three drums of manufactured raw material to make alcohol.

He shared a picture of the police team with the confiscated bottles.

In 2016, Kala police had raided three illegal breweries and arrested three suspects. The police had also confiscated 800 litres of liquor and machinery. Separate cases were registered against the suspects.