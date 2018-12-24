PML-N workers block Islamabad’s Kashmir Highway after Al Azizia verdict 

Nawaz has been sentenced to seven years and a fine of $2.5 million has been imposed too. He has been acquitted in the Flagship reference.The workers gathered on the Kashmir Highway and set fire to the haystacks they brought with them. The commuters have been stuck in traffic since. The thoroughfare is used by vehicles from outside Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The protesters pelted stones on personnel of law enforcing agencies, in which an SP, assistant commissioner and a magistrate were injured.One of the female workers remarked that her 'Quaid' is being treated unjustly. "How much more will he have to suffer?"Many workers vandalised different parts of the city. A protester even broke a television.