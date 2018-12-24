PML-N workers block Islamabad’s Kashmir Highway after Al Azizia verdict 

December 24, 2018




PML-N workers have blocked Islamabad's Kashmir Highway to protest the conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia reference.

Nawaz has been sentenced to seven years and a fine of $2.5 million has been imposed too. He has been acquitted in the Flagship reference.

Related: Nawaz Sharif sentenced to seven years, $25m fine in the Al Azizia reference

The workers gathered on the Kashmir Highway and set fire to the haystacks they brought with them. The commuters have been stuck in traffic since. The thoroughfare is used by vehicles from outside Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The protesters pelted stones on personnel of law enforcing agencies, in which an SP, assistant commissioner and a magistrate were injured.

One of the female workers remarked that her 'Quaid' is being treated unjustly. "How much more will he have to suffer?"

Many workers vandalised different parts of the city. A protester even broke a television.
 
 


