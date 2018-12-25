PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar arrested in land grabbing case

PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar was arrested on Tuesday outside court in a land grabbing case.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a case against Khokhar brothers at Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Khokhar’s lawyer asked for a day to file an appeal for bail. “We can’t give you more time to get interim bail,” the top judge said and rejected his request.

A case was registered against Afzal Khokhar on Monday.

“I know how you became a billionaire,” the chief justice told Afzal’s brother Shafiq Khokhar. “You have been grabbing land.” The court ordered the director general of the anti-corruption cell to investigate Khokhar brothers’ assets.

The court summoned the facilitators of the brothers. On December 15, the court ordered the Punjab police and the Lahore Development Authority to set up a complaint centre to look into the complaints against the brothers. At least 35 complaints were registered against them. The chief justice told the PML-N lawmakers that they won’t be spared if they have ‘grabbed’ land in Lahore.

MPA Saiful Malook said that he did not occupy any person’s land. The chief justice said that he will not be spared if it is proven that it was occupied. “We cannot forgive people for occupying lands of orphans and widows,” he remarked.