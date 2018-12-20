PM orders Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir’s names to be taken off the ECL

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir’s names to be taken off the ECL immediately.

The premier began a federal cabinet meeting on Thursday morning by ordering the interior ministry to take the MNAs names off the list.

They were offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at the Peshawar airport on November 30 by the security officials. They were then told that their names were on the ECL because they were wanted in a case in Swabi.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter to express his outrage at Dawar and Wazir’s names being added to the ECL.

Pretty outrageous that the PTI government have put two elected MNAs – who have not been charged or convicted of anything – on the Exit Control List. This undemocratic concept of arbitrarily turning our country into a prison must end. #AbolishECL — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 19, 2018

A 31-point agenda was to be discussed during the meeting.

The cabinet is going to discuss the urea fertiliser shortage and the appointment of the Drug Regulatory Authority’s chief executive officer.