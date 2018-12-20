PM orders Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir’s names to be taken off the ECL

December 20, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir’s names to be taken off the ECL immediately.

The premier began a federal cabinet meeting on Thursday morning by ordering the interior ministry to take the MNAs names off the list.

They were offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at the Peshawar airport on November 30 by the security officials. They were then told that their names were on the ECL because they were wanted in a case in Swabi.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter to express his outrage at Dawar and Wazir’s names being added to the ECL.

A 31-point agenda was to be discussed during the meeting.

The cabinet is going to discuss the urea fertiliser shortage and the appointment of the Drug Regulatory Authority’s chief executive officer.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

UAE says ‘positive’ results from US-Taliban talks

December 19, 2018 11:31 pm

China, UAE companies offer help for PTI’s Naya Pakistan Housing project

December 19, 2018 7:31 pm

Govt to file reference with the ECP to have Asif Ali Zardari disqualified

December 19, 2018 3:34 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

December 18, 2018 9:28 pm

Afghanistan sends team to join Taliban peace talks in UAE

December 18, 2018 5:21 pm

Nawaz’s guards sent to jail on 14-day remand

December 18, 2018 3:13 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.