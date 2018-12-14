PM Khan tells ministers to ‘work or go home’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his ministers will be sent packing if they fail to fulfil their responsibilities.

All ministers should keep in mind that going to the office every day is a must—from morning to evening, he said on Friday. “I know who goes [to office] and who doesn’t. Don’t complain your office is being taken away if you’re absent,” he said. He suggested, “When you get up in the evening, ask yourself if you’ve made any policy that day which will help the underprivileged.”

The premier was speaking at the 100-day performance ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

On December 10, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of his ministers and negated all rumours of any change or reshuffle in the federal cabinet. He said that some elements want to spread chaos by leaking fake reports of changes in the cabinet, adding that such attempts will never succeed. The cabinet meeting to review the performance of federal ministers chaired by PM Khan was held in Islamabad.

All 24 federal ministers submitted their performance reports to the premier in one-on-one meetings.

In a special interview, Khan had hinted at the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle. The federal ministers have been through many ups and downs since the PTI government took over.

On December 6, Science and Technology Minister Azam Swati resigned from his post following a case against him for misuse of authority. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case against Swati for his misuse of power in the transfer of the Islamabad IG Jan Mohammad.

Recently, the court said he can be tried under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. The law is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed stirred controversy after he said that he was offered the information ministry by the prime minister. Responding to this, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that he will be more than happy to vacate his position for Rasheed.