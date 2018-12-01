PM Khan orders demolition of Punjab governor house walls

December 1, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities to demolish the outer walls of Punjab’s governor house, provincial information minister said Saturday.

“The prime minister is instructed the provincial government to keep its doors open for the people,” Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said. “He told the bureaucrats not to come under pressure and ensure merit.”

PM Khan visited Lahore on Saturday morning and held meetings with the government officials.

The minister said that the Punjab government is organizing an event on December 10 to present its performance before the people.

“All the ministers have been told to submit their performance report before the event,” he added.

Chohan said that PM Khan has strictly directed the provincial authorities to control inflation. “He is satisfied with the Punjab government’s performance.

 
 
 

