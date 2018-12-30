PM Khan all set to make maiden visit to Turkey next week

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be going on a two-day official visit to Turkey on January 3 on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation.

This will be the premier’s first visit to the country.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Adviser to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood.

During the visit, he will meet President Erdogan and discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Views pertaining to regional and international situation will also be exchanged. The PM will also address a business forum on his visit.

Earlier this month, during his visit to Pakistan, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had invited PM Khan to visit Turkey.

They spoke about relations between the two countries and how to improve them in different sectors.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi was also present during the meeting.

Soylu had congratulated the premier and his party on taking office and extended the Turkish president’s good wishes. He had assured PM Khan of all possible cooperation from Turkey.

While expressing his wishes for better relations with the country, PM Khan had also extended an invitation to the Turkish president to visit Pakistan.