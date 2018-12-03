PM Imran Khan says Trump has asked him to help in the Afghan Taliban peace process

December 3, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he has received a letter from US President Donald Trump on December 3 morning in which he has been requested to help bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiation table and the subsequent peace process.

Speaking to journalists, the premier said that if both countries are willing, even the Kashmir issue could be resolved.

The reason for opening the Kartarpur border wasn’t to fool anyone, he asserted.

PM Khan also said that they opened the border to stop the spread of hate.

 
 
 

