PM condemns civilian bloodshed in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the killing of innocent civilians as a result of the atrocities of Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area.

Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future, PM Khan tweeted on Sunday.

He added that the issue of “India’s human rights violation in Indian-occupied Kashmir” will be raised and the UN Security Council will be demanded to fulfil its Jammu and Kashmir plebiscite commitment.

He firmly stressed on the fact that only dialogue and not violence will resolve the decades-long issue between the two countries.

As many as 14 Kashmiris were killed and several others injured as Indian troops fired on protesters Saturday after a gunfight left three armed men and a soldier dead in Indian-administered Kashmir, police and hospital officials had said.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 16, 2018

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 16, 2018

Authorities had suspended mobile internet services in many areas of the restive territory, including in the main city of Srinagar. A large number of students also held protests against the killings.

Protests spread to the old quarters of Srinagar and the northwestern town of Sopore.

Saturday’s bloodshed capped the deadliest year in the region since 2009, with nearly 550 killed so far including some 150 civilians, according to a monitoring group.

Foreign office also condemns mindless killing

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office strongly condemned the incident as well.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the horrific bloodbath in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupation force that has resulted in the martyrdom of 14 innocent Kashmiris and injuries to more than 200 protesters,” the statement reads.