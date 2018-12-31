Petrol price reduced to Rs90.97 per litre on New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2018

Pakistanis were greeted with good news on New Year’s Eve as the government decided to reduce the price of petrol by Rs4.86.

Petrol now costs Rs90.97 per litre. The new price will be implemented from January 1, 2019.

The price of diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 to Rs106.68 per litre. Kerosene price has been reduced by Rs0.52 to Rs82.98 per litre and light diesel costs Rs75.28 per litre.

On December 28, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended a Rs9.5 decrease in petrol price, Rs15 decrease in high-speed diesel, Rs2 in light diesel, and 25paisa in kerosene oil.

The summary was forwarded to the government.

 

 
 


