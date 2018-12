The body of a teacher was found in a hostel room of a college in Peshawar on Sunday.

The hostel was located on Dilazak Road. Mehrab was teaching at a private college. The family said that there were torture marks on his body.

The family staged a protest with the body. They said that the police and college administration is not cooperating with them.

The protest was called off after the police took two suspects into custody. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.