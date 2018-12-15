People whose tenures last 3 years can’t make decisions for the nation, says Zardari

"Only the parliament has the power to do that," the PPP co-chairperson said while addressing a party rally in Hyderabad on Saturday. "How are you related to this? You have no life, you have no future." At least 0.9 million cases are pending in the courts, please wrap those up first. The Constitutional position of people should decide their job description, he added.The PPP leader lashed out at PTI government too. "Those who promised to build a million houses, they have taken away 5,000 jobs," he said. "I get angry when someone takes away the rights of the poor." The work is not easy, but not difficult either. "They won't be able to do it," he said.The government which has been brought into power is trying to close down BB cards. "We will not let them succeed," Zardari vowed.Taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that if he runs the government doesn't mean he is good at cricket too. "I am a politician and that's all I know. Politics is when Musharraf is sent home."Speaking about former president Pervez Musharraf, he said: "I don't want his death, I want his life. I want him to see that the movement he tried to curb, it's still alive today."