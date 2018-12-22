Paragon Housing case: Court grants NAB an extension in Saad Rafique’s remand till Jan 5

The accountability court granted NAB an extension in the physical remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society corruption case.

During a hearing on Saturday, the investigation officer informed the court that Rs6.2 million had been transferred to Khawaja Saad’s account from the account of the Paragon Housing Society.

He has always denied the charges of owning the housing society. However, at a previous hearing in the Supreme Court, he had said he received an amount as a fee from the Paragon Housing Society for providing consultancy services.

Related: Khawaja Saad Rafique’s NA production order challenged in the Lahore High Court

On Saturday, NAB told the court that Khawaja Saad never provided the details about the consultancy services he mentioned earlier.

Therefore, an extension in his physical remand was sought, which the court granted till January 5.

Earlier in December, Khawaja Saad and his brother were arrested for illegally selling plots in the housing society.