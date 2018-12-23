Paragon case: Medical board formed to give Khawaja Saad Rafique a checkup

A two-member medical board has been formed for PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique’s checkup.

The MNA is in NAB custody in the Paragon Housing case, along with his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The medical board has been formed by the Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad. Neurophysician Dr Riaz Mehmood has been appointed the head of the board. Medical officer Dr Rao Najeeb is also part of the board.

According to sources at the polyclinic, the board has been formed on NAB’s request.

Rafique will be examined once he is brought to Islamabad.

On December 11, Rafique’s bail plea was rejected by the Lahore High Court, after which NAB arrested him and his brother.