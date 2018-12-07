Pakistan’s senators and parliamentarians to start paying toll tax

December 7, 2018

Photo: AFP

There will be no more free rides for Pakistan’s lawmakers anymore as they will have to start paying toll tax.

A notification was issued on Friday.

Communications Minister Murad Saeed said that the ministers and the citizen will be treated equally. “The elected representative should set an example when it comes to paying taxes.”

Senators and members of national and provincial assemblies will have to pay toll tax, he remarked.

The revenue collected from the citizens on toll plazas is used for maintenance and road safety of motorways.

The collection of toll on motorways started in November 1997 whereas, in July 1999, the federal government had decided to transfer the rights to collect tolls on national highways to the NHA.

 

 
 
 

