Pakistani man says he crossed Indian border to meet Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan 

Fans often cross many limits to meet their favourite stars. A Pakistani man wanted to meet Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan so he crossed into India.

Abdullah was then arrested by Indian authorities and released after 19 months on December 26. He received a warm welcome after returning to his home in Swat on Friday.

While speaking to media, he remarked that all the prisoners used to refer to him as ‘Shah Rukh’ in the jail. “I crossed the Wagah Border with the hopes of meeting Shah Rukh Khan,” he said. “I will never make this mistake again.”

Abdullah and Imran Warsi were released by Indian authorities at Wagah Border. Warsi, a resident of Karachi, was arrested in Bhopal in 2007 for overstaying his visa. He was released after 10 years.

Last week, Pakistan released Indian national Hamid Nehal Ansari after completion of his sentence.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Ansari was an “Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes.”

Ansari was tried in a military court and awarded three-years imprisonment on December 15, 2015. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 with a fake Pakistani identity card. India said that Ansari had crossed the border to meet a girl he met online.