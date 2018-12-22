Pakistani foreign minister hails talks between US, Taliban

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi hailed talks between the United States and Taliban, saying Pakistan will continue to make efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

While speaking to the media in Multan on Saturday, the foreign minister spoke about the marathon peace talks held recently between the Afghan Taliban and US officials at Abu Dhabi in an attempt to end the 17-year-old Afghan war.

During the meeting, special envoy for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, led the US team. Officials of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were also in attendance.

At the media talk on Saturday, Qureshi said a second round of talks was expected soon between the US and Taliban.

He said unity is vital to continue on the path of progress, adding that Pakistan has played its part by freeing some prisoners to ease tension. The two-day peace talks were held in Abu Dhabi.

In a message posted on Twitter, Khalilzad called the meetings productive to promote intra-Afghan dialogue towards ending conflict in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid stated the meetings shall continue after consultations by both sides with their respective leaderships.