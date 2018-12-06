Pakistan suffered losses worth $384m because of climate change

December 6, 2018

In this photograph taken on September 28, 2015, a general view of Passu glacier is seen in Pakistan’s Gojal Valley. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan suffered a loss worth $384 million last year due to extreme weather events, according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2019. 

The report was released at the ongoing climate change summit COP 24 in the Polish city of Katowice.

More than 526,000 people have died across the globe as a result of 11,500 extreme weather events in 2017. Economic losses due to climate change, between 1998 and 2017, amounted to around $3.47 trillion.

On a global scale, Puerto Rico is at the top of the chart and five Asian countries feature among the top ten worst-affected countries due to extreme weather events, Chinese state-run TV reported.

“In 2017, Puerto Rico and Dominica were hit by ‘Maria,’ one of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes on record,” the report said.

According to the index, Bangladesh suffered an economic loss of $2.8 billion, India $13.7 billion, Sri Lanka $3 billion and China $30 billion.

 
 
 

See Also

Children from Pakistan are smuggled to Iran in oil tankers, says NGO

December 6, 2018 7:54 pm

Pakistan hammer Hong Kong by 225 runs in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

December 6, 2018 4:28 pm

ISPR DG warns PTM not to cross the line and compel them to use force

December 6, 2018 4:17 pm

Pakistan in free-fall after bowlers fire blanks

December 6, 2018 3:50 pm

Pakistan draw against Malaysia in Hockey World Cup

December 6, 2018 12:24 pm

Hunted by Taliban, Afghan ‘Little Messi’ forced to flee again

December 6, 2018 11:55 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.